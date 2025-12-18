Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3.5 million production milestone

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has crossed cumulative production of 3.5 million units of the WagonR across three generations since the model’s launch in December 1999, placing it alongside the Alto and Swift among the company’s highest-volume cars.
The WagonR is currently manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s plants in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana. The company said the milestone underscores the model’s sustained demand in India’s passenger vehicle market for over two decades, adding that the WagonR has been the country’s highest-selling car for the last four financial years.
Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, MSIL, said: “This achievement is not just a production milestone, but reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards brand WagonR. It is rare for a vehicle to receive such acceptance even after 25 years since its launch.”
He added that the WagonR has evolved over time with the introduction of new technologies and features while retaining its original character.
Globally, the Suzuki WagonR was first introduced in Japan in September 1993 and is manufactured in countries including Japan, India, Hungary and Indonesia. The model is currently sold in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide. In August 2025, cumulative global sales of the WagonR crossed 10 million units, the company stated.
In India, the WagonR has been updated several times while continuing to “focus on space and comfort”, it added. The latest model is built on Maruti Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform and comes with six airbags as standard. It is also equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution, and electronic stability programme, along with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity.