Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the Gravite will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan's Chennai plant and is the first model under Nissan's refreshed India strategy

Nissan unveils Gravite, a locally made seven-seater MPV slated for early 2026, kicking off its renewed India product strategy to regain scale and relevance. (Image: Bloomberg)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Nissan Motor India on Thursday unveiled the name of its upcoming seven-seater B-MPV, Gravite, marking the first step in the carmaker’s renewed product push aimed at reviving its India business from 2026.
 
Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the Gravite will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan’s Chennai plant and is the first model under Nissan’s refreshed India strategy. The model was earlier announced as part of the company’s multi-year product offensive, which also includes the Tekton SUV in mid-2026 and a seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027.
 
Nissan said the Gravite has been developed specifically for Indian families, with a focus on space, modular seating and practicality in the value-conscious MPV segment. The vehicle will carry Nissan’s global design identity, including its signature C-shaped grille, while offering flexible interior configurations and enhanced storage options.
 
 
“The reveal of the Gravite demonstrates our continued momentum and reinforces our confidence in the Indian market,” said Massimiliano Messina, chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, adding that India remains a key growth and export hub for the company within the Nissan Alliance.
 
Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said the Gravite marks a pivotal step in the company’s transformation journey in India, with products designed to align closely with evolving customer expectations. Alongside new product launches, Nissan is expanding its dealer network across Tier-I and Tier-II cities to improve market reach and customer access.
 
The renewed India strategy builds on the success of the Nissan Magnite, which is exported to 65 international markets, reinforcing India’s role as a manufacturing and export base for the brand. Nissan had also showcased the Tekton premium SUV in October 2025, signalling a broader, multi-segment push to regain scale in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
 
Pricing and detailed specifications of the Gravite will be announced closer to launch.

Topics : Automobile News Nissan Motor India Carmakers Auto industry

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

