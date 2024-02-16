Sensex (    %)
                        
Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis Hospital at Rs 412 cr valuation

Subsequently, Alexis Multi Speciality Hospital has been renamed as Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur, the company said in a statement

The acquisition is part of Max Healthcare's strategy to expand in Western and Central India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Friday said it has acquired 99.90 per cent stake in Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 412 crore.
 
Subsequently, Alexis Multi Speciality Hospital has been renamed as Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur, the company said in a statement.
 
Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the successful completion of the acquisition of Alexis Hospital marks "a significant step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to harness new opportunities, expand our capabilities, and deliver greater value to our patients in this region".
 
Established in 2016, Alexis Hospital provides high-end tertiary care services such as organ transplant, oncology, including radiation, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics facilities under one roof, the statement said.
 
The acquisition is part of Max Healthcare's strategy to expand in Western and Central India.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

