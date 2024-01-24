Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders bags Rs 1,070 crore worth contract from MoD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has Signed a Contract with Acquisition wing of Ministry of Defence on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@Mazagon Ltd)

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed a contract worth Rs 1,070 with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), a press release issued by the government read.

"...The value of the contract is Rs 1070.47 cr. These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category and will be delivered in a total of 63 months," the ministry said.

The FPVs will be designed to be equipped with multipurpose drones, artificial intelligence capability, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy in a bid to give the ICG an edge in the face of modern security challenges, the government noted.

Shield against piracy, smuggling

The government is expecting to use these FPVs to boost maritime security measures by deploying them for anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, as well as anti-piracy operations.

The deal comes at a time when the West Asia tensions have gripped international maritime security. The Houthis' attacks on international commercial vessels heading towards Israel, in a bid to support Palestine and Hamas in the ongoing conflict, have widened the conflict. The issue has prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to launch joint attacks on the Houthis to "secure the free flow of trade."

Security increased in Indian waters amid West Asia tensions

Notably, an India-bound merchant vessel was also attacked in December, prompting the Indian Navy to increase its security measures in the Arabian Sea. On December 23, a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel, Chem Pluto, was hit by a suspected drone just outside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

Following the incident, the Navy increased its security measures in the Indian waters and formed tasked groups to help merchant tankers navigate the route safely.