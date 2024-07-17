Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MCA allows multiple KYC updates throughout the year for directors

Earlier, once annual KYC was filed, mobile numbers and email IDs could not be updated till April the next year

KYC know your costumer

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a big relief to professional directors who switch organisations mid-year or businesses that undergo global restructuring, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed the KYC form to be filed multiple times for any change in email ID or mobile number throughout the year, through its latest notification.

MCA’s notification dated July 16 said, “....if an individual intends to update his personal mobile number or his email address again at any time during the financial year….he shall update the same by submitting e-form DIR-3 KYC on payment of fees of five hundred rupees.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, once annual KYC was filed, mobile numbers and email IDs could not be updated till April the next year. Experts said that as a consequence of this, directors missed important communications from the MCA regarding their new organisations where they get appointed as directors.

“Every year, every director needs to file his KYC with the MCA…This amendment ensures they can update their mobile number/email ID with the MCA in real-time and they stay connected and informed during transitions of organisations,” said Makarand M Joshi, Makarand M Joshi and Associates, a corporate compliance firm.

Also Read

Cos now have to make detailed disclosures on financial dealings with MSEs

Central processing centre sees better results on forms shifted from RoC

Proceedings initiated against Byju's under companies law still ongoing: MCA

Special course to help independent directors read financial statements

ICAI, MCA secretary discuss road map to create big Indian companies

Topics : Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA KYC norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon