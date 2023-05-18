close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Medical tech firm Medtronic to invest Rs 3,000 cr for Hyderabad R&D centre

Facility employs 800 people and will take up more 1,500 in the next five years

Sohini Das Mumbai
medical devices

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Medtronic, a medical technology company, will invest Rs 3,000 crore ($350 million) in a research and development centre in Hyderabad that is its largest such facility outside the US.
As part of its global R&D-led innovation and growth strategy, the company will expand the initial $160 million investment it announced for the Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in 2020. MEIC employs more than 800 people and the number will cross 1,500 over the next five years.

Mike Marinaro, executive vice president and president-surgical operating unit, and other Medtronic’s leaders met with Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao who is visiting the US.
“Telangana has been a front-runner in the field of life sciences and was also one of the first states in India to recognise medical devices as a high-potential and high growth sector. The expansion of MEIC is a testament to the city’s robust ecosystem and Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global med-tech sector,” Rao said.

The investment will support robotics, imaging and navigation, surgical technologies, and implantable technologies. It will leverage the talent in India involving engineering, mobile apps, application and desktop software, cloud / web apps, data engineering, embedded software, product security, and cyber-product security.
Marinao said: “India is known as a global hub for technology innovation, and we believe in India’s potential as a growing market for healthcare innovation. Hyderabad has proven to be a strategic location for Medtronic, and we are proud to be collaborating with the Government of Telangana on this major investment in the country. We are committed to investing in India's healthcare ecosystem and delivering innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

Also Read

Clear final MBBS exam in 2 attempts: SC to foreign return medical students

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils digital innovation alliance for G20

Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

IIT Madras launches Department of Medical Sciences and Technology

Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies

BT Group to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 as fibre and AI tech arrive

Ramco Cements Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 22.5% to Rs 152 cr

EasyJet has sufficient planes on order for growth targets, says CEO

Uber introduces 'teen accounts' with safety features in US, Canada

Topics : Medtronic medical technology

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies
3 min read

BT Group to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 as fibre and AI tech arrive

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Ramco Cements Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 22.5% to Rs 152 cr

cements
1 min read

EasyJet has sufficient planes on order for growth targets, says CEO

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Uber introduces 'teen accounts' with safety features in US, Canada

uber
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon