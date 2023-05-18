EasyJet has sufficient planes on order for growth targets, says CEO



Demand for new Airbus and Boeing planes is booming as travel rebounds after the pandemic, with airlines placing orders now to secure narrow-bodies for later in the decade amid worries that the planemakers are nearly sold out.

The chief executive of easyJet is happy with the airline's current fleet plans, and said there is no risk it won't have sufficient planes to meet its growth targets.



EasyJet is due to receive 163 new Airbus aircraft over the next five years which CEO Johan Lundgren said was enough.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, sealed a multibillion-dollar deal for as many as 300 Boeing jets earlier this month, helping to underpin its plan to almost double annual traffic to 300 million passengers by March 2034.



"We think we're in a strong position with the order book that we have."

"We don't see that we're going to run out of, you know, metals and aircraft in order to satisfy the ambitions we have on growth," he told reporters on Thursday.

Supply chain issues mean both plane manufacturers are struggling to deliver new jets on time, but the CEO said that as one of the world's largest A320 family customers, easyJet was well-placed.

Of the 163 planes on order, a mix of A320neos and A321neos, some will replace older models, while some will be used to add new flights, Lundgren said, highlighting that 18 will arrive next year boosting capacity by 10%.