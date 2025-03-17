Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

Electric two-wheelers haven't quite taken off the way the industry predicted. Can Ola Electric's motorbike charge up the scene?

Ola Electric, electric bike, electric vehicles, Ola, EV
Premium

Ola Electric hopes to change this. Though it has started delivering its long-awaited range of electric motorbikes, their success is yet to be determined.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On October 22, 2022, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal posed a challenge to legacy two-wheeler players. In a bold Twitter post, the maverick entrep­reneur declared his mission: To end the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers by 2025. He also put out a poll asking people whether they thought he would succeed in his mission.  
The response was overwhelming — 69.8 per cent believed he would either achieve the target earlier or “get very clo­se to it”, while about 30 per cent felt he would fall short of the goal. Aggarwal pro­­­m­ised to revisit this vote in a few
Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Electric Vehicles Two-wheelers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon