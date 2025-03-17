Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

On October 22, 2022, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal posed a challenge to legacy two-wheeler players. In a bold Twitter post, the maverick entrepreneur declared his mission: To end the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers by 2025. He also put out a poll asking people whether they thought he would succeed in his mission.
The response was overwhelming — 69.8 per cent believed he would either achieve the target earlier or “get very close to it”, while about 30 per cent felt he would fall short of the goal. Aggarwal promised to revisit this vote in a few