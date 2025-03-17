Missing the spark: Will Ola Electric's bike accelerate EV adoption?

On October 22, 2022, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal posed a challenge to legacy two-wheeler players. In a bold Twitter post, the maverick entrep­reneur declared his mission: To end the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers by 2025. He also put out a poll asking people whether they thought he would succeed in his mission.

The response was overwhelming — 69.8 per cent believed he would either achieve the target earlier or “get very clo­se to it”, while about 30 per cent felt he would fall short of the goal. Aggarwal pro­­­m­ised to revisit this vote in a few