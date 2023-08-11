Confirmation

Mobile retail firm Celekt launches 'Mission E-waste' to protect environment

Celekt Mobiles said it has collaborated with 3 E-waste disposal companies and this partnership ensures the collected e-waste is treated with utmost care, minimising its adverse impact on environment

e-waste, electronic waste

E-waste

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
'Celekt Mobiles', a mobile retail chain on Friday announced the launch of 'Mission E-waste', an initiative aimed at combating electronic waste in India.
'Mission E-waste'-- initiative entails the installation of dedicated e-waste bins in every Celekt Mobiles store, allowing customers to responsibly dispose defunct mobiles, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices, a release said here.
As a token of appreciation for this responsible action, customers will receive discount coupons ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, redeemable for up to six months on new purchases from Celekt stores, it said.
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, who inaugurated the 'Mission E-waste', expressed concern over the prevalent practice of retaining unused or malfunctioning devices rather than properly discarding them.
The Minister praised Celekt Mobiles for the initiative and underscored the importance of their efforts in addressing the growing e-waste crisis, the release said.
Celekt Mobiles Chairman and Managing Director Y Guru said: "'Mission E-waste' is not merely an initiative, it's a heartfelt tribute and a commitment to safeguard the environment that nurtures us."

Celekt Mobiles said it has collaborated with three E-waste disposal companies and this partnership ensures the collected e-waste is treated with the utmost care, minimising its adverse impact on the environment.

Celekt Mobiles further said it aims to extend the reach of e-waste bins beyond their stores to residential areas, educational institutions, places of worship and other pivotal establishments. Plans are underway to introduce kiosks in public spaces, further amplifying the accessibility to responsible e-waste disposal, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : e-waste e-waste management electronic waste

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

