Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys completes acquisition of Mimosa Networks

Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys Corporation on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, Inc. from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

Earlier this year, the companies had announced the deal under which Radisys Corporation signed a definitive agreement with US-based Airspan Networks Holdings for the acquisition of Mimosa Networks for USD 60 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

According to a release on Friday, "Radisys Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc."



With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys. Radisys' acquisition of Mimosa will accelerate the availability of broadband access for advancing societies, the release said.

Mimosa offers a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands.

These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems.

The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio.

Also Read Jio's Radisys to buy Mimosa for $60 mn to bolster 5G, broadband services Reliance Jio buys US-based Mimosa Networks for $60 mn to bolster 5G tech Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know Reliance launches the cheapest phone Jio Bharat V2 4G on trial at Rs 999 Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say Indus Towers' macro tower installations grow by 6.3% to reach 200,000 units Near-term demand worries to weigh on Hindalco stocks; volumes may improve TECNO eyes 7% market share in 2023, aims to be among top 5 next year NCLT approves NARCL's resolution plan for two Srei group companies HDFC Bank chief Jagdishan flags funding risk in first post-merger AGM