Indus Towers' macro tower installations grow by 6.3% to reach 200,000 units

The company shared that macro towers installation grew at the rate of 6.3 per cent year-on-year to reach 2 lakh towers in August

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Telecom infrastructure major Indus Towers on Friday said its macro tower installations grew by 6.3 per cent year-on-year to achieve the milestone of 2 lakh units across all 22 telecom circles in India as of date.
The company had reported an installed tower base of 1,98,284 at the end of the June 2023 quarter.
"Indus Towers Limited, India's largest telecom tower company and one of the largest in the world, announces reaching a milestone of 200,000 macro towers spread across all 22 telecom circles in India as on date," the company said in a statement.
Macro towers are used for providing mobile phone coverage to large areas.
"As operators accelerate their 5G rollouts and drive network expansion, Indus Towers is actively matching their pace to seize the burgeoning growth opportunities and establish enduring value for the long term with sustainability at its core," Indus Towers MD and CEO Prachur Sah said.
The company shared that macro towers installation grew at the rate of 6.3 per cent year-on-year to reach 2 lakh towers in August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone Indus Towers Telecom tower Indian telecom sector infrastructure

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

