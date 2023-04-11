close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Moderna to keep testing flu shot after initial failures, shares down 8%

The company said, ahead of its annual vaccines conference, that it will continue testing the flu shot for efficacy

Reuters
Moderna

Moderna vaccine

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tuesday it had not enrolled enough cases in a late-stage trial of its experimental flu vaccine to determine if the shot was successful or not, sending the company's shares down 8% in premarket trading.
 
The company said, ahead of its annual vaccines conference, that it will continue testing the flu shot for efficacy.
 
Data from the second trial comes two months after its flu vaccine generated a strong immune response against influenza A strains, but was inferior to an approved vaccine when compared to the less-prevalent influenza B strain in the first late-stage study.
 
Moderna also forecast sales from its respiratory vaccines to be between $8 billion and $15 billion in 2027. It is testing vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and a next-generation COVID-19 shot in late-stage studies.
The company said it expects to launch six major vaccines in the next few years.

Also Read

Moderna misses Q3 expectations, net income dips 69%; defers vaccine sales

Air pollution can affect your Covid-19 vaccine efficacy, says study

Sudden Covid rise in China shows lack of efficacy of Chinese vaccines

Kids, teens can take Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster in Canada

Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales at 4,697 units in March quarter

Hyundai planning to invest $18.2 billion in EV production by 2030

Flipkart's 200 delivery hubs, investments in TN boost job opportunities

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Topics : Coronavirus Tests | Corona Remedies | Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon