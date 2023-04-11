close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Flipkart's 200 delivery hubs, investments in TN boost job opportunities

The company has onboarded 15,000 kirana partners under its Kirana Delivery programme, which enables faster customer shipments and creates an alternative source of income for the partner kirana stores

Press Trust of India Chennai
Flipkart

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-commerce company Flipkart has set up eight supply chain facilities and 200 delivery hubs in Tamil Nadu under its initiative towards creating inclusive job opportunities besides boosting economic growth, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has onboarded 15,000 kirana partners under its Kirana Delivery programme, which enables faster customer shipments and also creates an alternative source of income for the partner kirana stores in the state. Kirana stores refers to small grocery stores that are usually family-owned.

"Flipkart has eight supply chain facilities including fulfilment and sortation centres across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur, which help in connecting sellers to the pan-India consumer base while delivering growth opportunities for the state," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart has also supported capacity building, knowledge sharing and training of small and marginal farmers under its Flipkart 'Samarth Krishi programme'.

"Over the past decade, Flipkart Group has made significant investments to expand its operations in the state to enable and empower our ecosystem partners. The aim is to foster entrepreneurial, employment and skill development opportunities while building share value for all stakeholders," Flipkart Group chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

"We are committed to the economic development of the state and have consistently invested over the years in building state-of-the-art supply chains and strive to enhance the well-being of our supply chain employees," he said.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Flipkart key driver of 13% spike in Walmart's international revenue

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in Korean app market

Three quit Samsung India's public policy team in a week, says Report

Small biz focused Ugro Capital to raise Rs 340 cr in equity capital

Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

Flipkart said that as part of its commitment to creating career opportunities for women in the state, it has introduced an entire shift of operations solely run by women in one of the delivery hubs in Chennai, the statement said.

Topics : Flipkart | jobs | Tamil Nadu | Investments

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon