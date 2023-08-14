Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.11%)
65397.05 + 74.40
Nifty (-0.04%)
19421.40 -6.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37743.40 -92.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5338.70 -21.80
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44114.55 -84.55
Heatmap

Morgan Stanley backed RE firm Continuum to refinance $400 mn bonds

Company's interest savings will likely be minimal despite a lower funding cost, says S&P

Morgan Stanley

Photo: Bloomberg

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Continuum Green Energy, an Indian renewable energy firm backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, plans to refinance its $400 million floating rate bonds with a three-year fixed rate paper to ease interest rate and currency risks.

Continuum’s interest savings will likely be minimal despite a lower funding cost due to the proposed issuance of a larger amount. The company will not face interest rate risk or be exposed to changing Secured Overnight Financing Rates, according to rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P).

S&P Global Ratings on Monday assigned its 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating to Continuum. It also assigned 'B+' long-term issue rating to the senior secured notes that Continuum Energy Aura Pte. Ltd., of Continuum Green Energy is the parent, proposes to issue.

Continuum will have lower currency risk owing to less aggressive hedging for the proposed bonds. The company intends to hedge its cross-currency exposure for the full tenor of the proposed notes, instead of its current approach of hedging for a period shorter than the full tenor. Continuum will hedge through a call-spread option structure, similar to most India-based renewable peers.

The company benefits from its differentiated positioning in the less crowded and more profitable commercial and industrial (C&I) energy market and it has faster receivable collection than peers, said S&P. However, smaller scale with limited project diversity and high leverage limit Continuum's credit profile.

With five projects being added, Continuum's total operating capacity will increase to 2.3 gigawatts from 1.3 Gw. The company does not intend to grow aggressively beyond its target capacity of 2.3 GW by the end of fiscal 2024.

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

India's GDP likely to grow at 6.2% in FY24, says Morgan Stanley

SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant

MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July

Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

Sebi seeks 15 days more in Adani-Hindenburg probe, investigates 24 matters


The execution risk on projects under construction has dropped, given that they are on track for commissioning over September-December 2023. Pipeline projects will start contributing full-year cash flow in fiscal 2025, supporting higher earnings and stronger ratios.

Continuum has completed major work on the commissioning of substations and transmission lines. The projects are in the final phases of commissioning, pending the completion of installation of wind turbines and solar panels.

The company’s capital expenditure (capex) will peak in fiscal 2024 to about $541 million due to planned capacity additions, said S&P. Capex is largely debt-funded, and the company has secured adequate funding from the domestic market. The total adjusted debt is estimated to increase to $1.4-1.5 billion over financial years 2024-2025, from $1 billion in Financial Year 2023.
Topics : Morgan Stanley renewable energy S&P

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon