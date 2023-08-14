Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.10%)
65384.88 + 62.23
Nifty (-0.09%)
19411.45 -16.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.32%)
37713.55 -122.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.51%)
5333.20 -27.30
Nifty Bank (-0.40%)
44022.40 -176.70
Heatmap

MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets

MRPL's exports, previously 2-3 cargoes each of diesel and jet fuel monthly, have suffered in the last six months as maintenance shutdowns at other refiners raised demand for its fuel

Oil, gas, fuel

Representative Image

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to phase out fuel exports in the next two to three years as it expands its local retail network to diversify its sources of revenue, its managing director said.
MRPL, a subsidiary of state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day coastal refinery in southern Karnataka state, mostly supplying the state refiners that own about 90% of India's retail fuel stations and exporting the remainder.
Sanjay Varma told Reuters that MRPL plans to expand its retail outlets in southern India to 1800 by 2027 from about 71 now.
"When refining margins are low (retailers) make a handsome profit because marketing margins are good. It gives a natural hedge if we have marketing margins," Varma said.
MRPL's exports, previously 2-3 cargoes each of diesel and jet fuel monthly, have suffered in the last six months as maintenance shutdowns at other refiners raised demand for its fuel.
"Our plan is to go for zero exports as we would like to push volumes through our retail outlets," Varma said.

Also Read

Indian Oil signs long term LNG import deals with ADNOC LNG, TotalEnergies

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Gas regulator to pitch for building gas storage to boost clean fuel usage

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July

Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

Sebi seeks 15 days more in Adani-Hindenburg probe, investigates 24 matters

L&T Construction to build cricket stadium in Varanasi with 30,000 capacity

Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

In the current fiscal year to March 31, MRPL aims to operate its refinery at about 107-108% capacity, down from 115% a year ago, with plans for a 35-40 day maintenance outage of a 60,000 bpd crude unit and secondary units from late August.
MRPL would cut crude imports from countries including Russia in August and September because of the outage, Varma said.
"We don't want to carry a higher crude inventory level," he said, adding that MRPL did not plan to enter into a term contract for Russian oil as spot prices offered "more flexibility" to secure cheaper supplies.
MRPL in 2016 announced a plan to expand its refinery's capacity to 360,000 bpd. Given an expected rise in local demand for petrochemicals, it is now looking to set up an oil to chemical plant with a view to producing specialty chemicals and active pharma ingredients, Varma said.
The company is aiming to have a detailed feasibility report in 6-7 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MRPL jet fuel demand fuel imports fuel retailers

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon