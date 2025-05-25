Motherson Group to make an offer to buy Marelli Holdings in Japan

Motherson Group, one of India’s largest auto parts suppliers, is preparing to submit an offer on Monday to acquire Japan-based Marelli Holdings from US private equity firm KKR & Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The offer is expected to go before Marelli’s lenders — including a consortium of Japanese banks — who currently hold the majority of the company’s $4.2 billion debt and would need to agree to a debt haircut, the person said. A majority of the lenders are leaning in favour of the deal, the person added, requesting anonymity as the information is not