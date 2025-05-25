Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motherson Group to make an offer to buy Marelli Holdings in Japan

Motherson Group to make an offer to buy Marelli Holdings in Japan

Indian group's offer to be placed before lenders on Monday

Samvardhana Motherson
Photo: Shutterstock

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
May 25 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Motherson Group, one of India’s largest auto parts suppliers, is preparing to submit an offer on Monday to acquire Japan-based Marelli Holdings from US private equity firm KKR & Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The offer is expected to go before Marelli’s lenders — including a consortium of Japanese banks — who currently hold the majority of the company’s $4.2 billion debt and would need to agree to a debt haircut, the person said. A majority of the lenders are leaning in favour of the deal, the person added, requesting anonymity as the information is not
Topics : Motherson KKR Japan Auto industry Auto sector

