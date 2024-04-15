Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motilal Oswal Financial Services to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.85 per cent to 9.70 per cent per annum, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a regulatory filing

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through public issue.
The company proposes to raise through the Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 500 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 500 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There are eight series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and at maturity interest options.
Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.85 per cent to 9.70 per cent per annum, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
At least 75 per cent of the funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of meeting working capital requirement and repayment of existing liabilities and the balance amount would be utilised for general corporate purposes, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Motilal Oswal Financial NCD fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon