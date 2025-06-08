Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: Adani Ports

MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: Adani Ports

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field

Adani Ports

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April that year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World's largest container ship MSC IRINA will make its first journey from the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Sunday.

This will be the vessel's first visit to a South Asian port, it said. 

"The MSC IRINA, recognised as the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity, is set to dock at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning and will be berthed till Tuesday" APSEZ said in a statement.

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field. 

 

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April that year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sat Pal Bhanoo

Sat Pal Bhanoo takes interim charge as LIC MD & CEO for three months

Lilavati Hospital

Lilavati Trust's allegations against MD & CEO Jagdishan baseless: HDFC Bank

Ambuja cements

Ambuja makes 30% of cement used in infra, housing projects in India: CEO

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly

Diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro sees sales rise in India

Airtel

Airtel urges RBI, NPCI and banks to collaborate on digital fraud fight

Topics : APSEZ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon