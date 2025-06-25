Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 'AI is our future, not a side bet', says Ambani on Reliance's next big leap

'AI is our future, not a side bet', says Ambani on Reliance's next big leap

Mukesh Ambani says Reliance will use artificial intelligence and deep tech to build its next phase of growth, calling it the company's biggest leap after telecom and energy

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

Mukesh Ambani says Reliance’s next big leap will be powered by AI and deep tech.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said the company is entering a new phase of growth powered by artificial intelligence and deep technology, calling it the group’s next major leap after telecom and energy.
 
In a conversation with Gautam Kumra of McKinsey & Company for its Leading Asia series, Ambani laid out a future vision where Reliance becomes a deep-tech and advanced manufacturing powerhouse. “The change now for Reliance is that we are going to be a deep-tech and advanced manufacturing company,” he said.
 
Ambani also revealed that the company has already built its 5G infrastructure completely in-house. “We built everything ourselves, end to end—the core, the hardware, the software, every single piece,” he said, adding that Reliance used Ericsson and Nokia for just 20 per cent of the system to benchmark against global players. “I said to them, ‘You have to be better than these guys.’ And we are now.”
 
 
On artificial intelligence, Ambani made it clear that Reliance will stay away from high-risk capital-heavy areas like GPUs, instead focus on downstream applications that align with national needs. “Within the AI field, we have created our purpose by saying, ‘Our big purpose is to solve the complex problems before society and create wealth for the nation and the people. For this, we need not go into the high-risk GPU game. Let’s do everything downstream’.”
 
This focus, he said, is helping the company attract top-tier global talent. “What people don’t realise is that when you make OpenAI or other [artificial] intelligence, the same 500 people will work on it. Today they work for you, and after tomorrow, they work for someone else. They also have a purpose, and they say, ‘As long as we align with the company’s big purpose, we’ll come to work for you.’ We are doing that continually now.”

Also Read

Whirlpool

Reliance, Havells in race to acquire majority control in Whirlpool India

Falcon 2000 LXS

Reliance, Dassault Aviation to build Falcon 2000 jets in India by 2028

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Reliance to extend full aid to relief of Air India plane crash: Ambani

PremiumMukesh Ambani

Stocks of Mukesh Ambani-owned companies dip up to 58% from 2024 high

R-Defence is aiming to start manufacturing in the next 18 months, as it has the land and principal approvals for the plant in place. | Image credit: PIB

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, German firm tie up to make munitions

 
Purpose, not profit, has long driven the Reliance model, Ambani noted. “If you are clear about your goal, and you know how to use technology, then you will achieve your North Star,” he said. 
 
He also reiterated Reliance’s philosophy of continuous reinvention. “That focus on the North Star, on achieving continuous growth through excellence, and creating large-scale societal impact remains unchanged in Reliance. What changes is our business strategy. Even today, we reinvent our business every three, four, or five years in terms of what we do.”
Asked what drives the birth of a new business within the group, Ambani responded, “What is the most critical need for India’s development, and how can we fulfil it at scale and over a long arc of time?”
 
Tracing the Reliance journey from textiles to telecom and now clean energy and tech, Ambani said, “We also have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future. With our experience, we can extrapolate the future 20 years from today.”
 
Ambani further shared a long-term institutional vision, rooted in the legacy of his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. “My father said to me, ‘Reliance is a process. It’s an institution that should last. You have to make sure that Reliance lasts beyond you and me.’ That’s my commitment to him—that Reliance will last beyond us.”
 
“In 2027, Reliance will celebrate its golden jubilee. But I want Reliance to continue to serve India and humanity even after completing 100 years. And I am confident it will,” he added. 
 

More From This Section

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

Jiohotstar closes in on Netflix, overall subscriber base touches 300 mn

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance likely to go public in five years: MD

Ankur Kothari, cofounder and chief operating officer, Automation Anywhere

Cos aim to boost revenue with AI, not just reduce cost: Automation Anywhere

Akshay Sahi, director, Prime, deliveries and returns for India and emerging markets.

Amazon India extends Prime Day to 3 days as it pushes into smaller cities

Tata Sons, Tata group

Tata Group secures top spot as India's most valuable brand: Report

Topics : Reliance Group Mukesh Ambani artifical intelligence BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon