Telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with Krafton India, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to introduce India’s first gaming recharge plans. These plans are specifically designed for BGMI players and offer a mix of in-game rewards, cloud gaming access, and mobile data benefits.
Jio’s gaming recharge plans: Price and benefits
Two new plans are available:
- Rs 495 plan: Offers 1.5GB data per day, an additional 5GB data, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Includes a JioGames Cloud subscription.
- Rs 545 plan: Provides 2GB data per day, 5GB additional data, and unlimited calling for 28 days. Also includes cloud gaming access.
In addition, three limited-duration gaming add-ons are available with restricted data benefits.
In-game rewards for BGMI players
Users recharging with these plans will receive exclusive BGMI items, including:
- Bard’s Journey Set
- Desert Taskforce Mask
- Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail
- These rewards are aimed at enhancing in-game experiences and engagement for BGMI players.
How to redeem BGMI in-game rewards
- Recharge with a Jio gaming pack
- Receive confirmation SMS
- Find your BGMI reward codes in the MyJio app
- Visit the official BGMI redeem page
- Enter your character ID and the reward code
- A message will confirm: “Code has been redeemed”
JioGames Cloud access
Subscribers can access over 500 games via JioGames Cloud on:
- Smartphones
- Jio set-top boxes
- Android TVs
- Web browsers
- No downloads are required to play.
How to access the cloud gaming service
- Install and open the JioGames app
- Log in using the recharged Jio number
- Start playing instantly through the cloud
This partnership reflects an effort to support India’s growing mobile gaming community, according to Siddharth Merrotra, head of business development at Krafton India.