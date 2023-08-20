Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group has successfully settled a longstanding family disagreement involving Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of the late former Murugappa Group executive chairman, M V Murugappan, and other family members.
Arunachalam, along with her sister Vellachi Murugappan and their mother MV Valli Murugappan, had initiated legal proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2020. They were seeking either a board seat in Murugappa Group's holding company, Ambadi Investments (AIL), or fair