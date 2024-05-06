Business Standard
Muthoot Microfin Q4 results: Net profit jumps 27% to Rs 120 crore

The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY23, according to a regulatory filing

The net interest income (NII) grew 47 per cent to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Muthoot Microfin on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 119.76 crore during March quarter of 2023-24.
The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY23, according to a regulatory filing.
The net interest income (NII) grew 47 per cent to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period.
For 2023-24 fiscal, PAT grew over two-fold to Rs 450 crore.
The NII rose 56 per cent to Rs 1,361 crore in FY24.

May 06 2024

