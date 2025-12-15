Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pace

NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pace

Government-backed bad bank sees sharp rise in resolution pace, acquires Rs 1.62 trillion in stressed debt

NARCL
premium

Earlier, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of the State Bank of India to identify additional stressed assets. These assets could either be transferred to NARCL or handled by any other ARC via the Swiss Challenge.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) — the government-backed bad bank — has significantly increased resolution, with recoveries more than doubling to ₹4,192 crore, or 13.66 per cent of total acquisition, between April and October of 2025-26, according to sources aware of the development.
 
“The total recovery amount increased from ₹1,981 crore (6.79 per cent of total acquisition) at the beginning of the financial year on April 3, 2025, to ₹2,410 crore (8.18 per cent of total acquisition) by July, before more than doubling to ₹4,192 crore as of October 31, 2025,” said the source.
 
NARCL has been set up to
Topics : Company News Company & Industry News Asset Management
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon