NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pace

National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) — the government-backed bad bank — has significantly increased resolution, with recoveries more than doubling to ₹4,192 crore, or 13.66 per cent of total acquisition, between April and October of 2025-26, according to sources aware of the development.

“The total recovery amount increased from ₹1,981 crore (6.79 per cent of total acquisition) at the beginning of the financial year on April 3, 2025, to ₹2,410 crore (8.18 per cent of total acquisition) by July, before more than doubling to ₹4,192 crore as of October 31, 2025,” said the source.

NARCL has been set up to