Nasdaq-listed Cognizant shows strong growth stability under its CEO

Cognizant’s strong third-quarter performance — marked by higher growth and a sharply raised revenue guidance — signals that the US-based IT firm is stabilising after years of turmoil. With this momentum, Cognizant is now poised to widen its lead over Infosys by nearly a billion dollars, reversing a trend that had seen the gap between the two narrow sharply over the past few years.

Just three years ago, Infosys had almost caught up, reducing the revenue difference from $3 billion to just a few hundred million dollars. But Cognizant’s revenue at the end of its fiscal year (December 2024) stood