Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nasdaq-listed Cognizant shows strong growth stability under its CEO

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant shows strong growth stability under its CEO

Just three years ago, Infosys had almost caught up, reducing the revenue difference from $3 billion to just a few hundred million dollars

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies
premium

Cognizant Technologies | Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cognizant’s strong third-quarter performance — marked by higher growth and a sharply raised revenue guidance — signals that the US-based IT firm is stabilising after years of turmoil. With this momentum, Cognizant is now poised to widen its lead over Infosys by nearly a billion dollars, reversing a trend that had seen the gap between the two narrow sharply over the past few years.
 
Just three years ago, Infosys had almost caught up, reducing the revenue difference from $3 billion to just a few hundred million dollars. But Cognizant’s revenue at the end of its fiscal year (December 2024) stood
Topics : Company Results Cognizant IT firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon