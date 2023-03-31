close

Navratna defence PSU BEL receives export orders worth $52 million in March

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth $52 million during this month, the company said on Friday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
exports, imports, trade

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received export orders worth USD 52 million during this month, the company said on Friday.

This includes communication equipment, electronics assembly, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, and the USA, among others, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"This is reflective of the growing business interest and confidence among international customers on BEL and other Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian Government and its policies aimed at an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," BEL said.

Topics : PSU | BEL

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

