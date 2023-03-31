Office space operator Tablespace takes on lease 100,000 sq ft area in Pune

Tablespace, which provides managed office space to corporates, has taken on lease one lakh square feet area in Pune to grow business.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Friday said in a statement that it has facilitated the leasing transaction of office space in Pune spanning 100,000 square feet for Tablespace.

Co-working is emerging to be the preferred office space for businesses across industries, especially post-pandemic, given the flexibility and cost-effectiveness it offers, the consultant added.

The companies present in the co-working segment, which includes managed and customised office space, generally take office space on lease from property owners and sub-lease it to corporate clients as well as individuals.

On Thursday, Skootr, which also provides managed office space to large corporates, said it has taken on lease over one lakh square feet of office space in realty firm Max Estates' new building Max Square in Noida.

Colliers India mentioned in its recent report that flex space operators leased 7 million square feet of space in 2022, highest in any year, across top six cities accounting for about 14 per cent share in total office leasing.

Also Read Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 cr sales revenue from new land in Gurugram Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots Property consultant Anarock aims 37% revenue growth in FY23 to Rs 550 cr New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project Government receives dividend tranches from PSUs, NPCIL, UCIL, HAL Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years Urbanrise purchases 9.24 acre land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces IFFCO-Tokio crosses Rs 10,000 crore gross written premium in FY23

WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis, CoWrks, The Executive Centre, Simpliwork Offices, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue and Akasa Coworking are some of the other major players in the co-working segment.