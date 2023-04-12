close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was inked by Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg) at NBCC, and Manas Ranjan Hati, DGM at SIDBI, in presence of senior officials from both the sides

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NBCC

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SIDBI for development work of their properties across India.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was inked by Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg) at NBCC, and Manas Ranjan Hati, DGM at SIDBI, in presence of senior officials from both the sides, the company said in a statement.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate development businesses.

Also Read

Hair straightening chemicals associated with uterine cancer risk: Study

Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy

Cancer screening, treatment affected due to Covid, picking up again: Govt

IDBI Bank net profit jumps 46% to Rs 828.09 crore in Sept quarter

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official

HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line

PhonePe raises another $100 mn to expand into lucrative lending space

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore through various means in FY24

NBCC

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : NBCC | SIDBI

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon