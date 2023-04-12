NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SIDBI for development work of their properties across India.
The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was inked by Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg) at NBCC, and Manas Ranjan Hati, DGM at SIDBI, in presence of senior officials from both the sides, the company said in a statement.
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate development businesses.
