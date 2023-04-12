close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank ties up with Export Import Bank of Korea for $300 mn credit line

This agreement will help HDFC Bank raise foreign currency funds which it would extend to Korea-related businesses, said the release

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
HDFC Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced that it has signed a "Master Inter Bank Credit Agreement" with Export Import Bank of Korea for a USD 300 million line of credit.

The pact was signed by the two entities at GIFT City in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday, said a release by the HDFC Bank.

This agreement will help HDFC Bank raise foreign currency funds which it would extend to Korea-related businesses, said the release.

"This line of credit would be utilised by HDFC Bank towards funding requirements of companies having equity participation by Korean companies as well as companies having business relationship with Korean companies," it said.

It will also be utilised towards funding requirements of consumers for the purchase of cars manufactured by Korea related companies, said the release.

The pact is likely to promote and increase the HDFC Bank's business with Korean entities and products. The first drawdown under the programme would happen by May, said the release.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

Battle for Reliance Nippon Life Insurance: Nippon top brass to visit India

What is credit score? Why is it important?

HDFC Bank revises credit card rewards points programme for customers

Canara Bank, Bharat BillPay tie up for cross border bill payments in Oman

Bank of America clients withdraw $2.3 bn from US stocks of all sizes

Indian companies to see higher interest burden in FY24 against FY22: Report

HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in FY24

Corporates stare at 25% jump in financing cost this fiscal: Report

"Our agreement with Korean Eximbank will further strengthen and support trade and investment flows between India and Korea, which can potentially create more jobs in the country. We will pursue deals under this agreement and may look to expand the programme," said Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, Sales Analytics and Overseas Business of HDFC Bank.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Export Import Bank of Korea's team led by Choun-Jae Lee, Director General, Head of Interbank Finance Department. HDFC Bank was represented by Arup Rakshit and Anand Iyer, Head, GIFT City IBU, among others.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) is an official export credit agency of South Korea having a balance sheet size of close to USD 100 billion, which provides export-import and overseas investment credit to support Korean enterprises conducting business overseas, the release said.

HDFC Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : HDFC Bank

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon