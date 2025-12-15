NCLAT: WhatsApp must seek user consent before sharing data with Meta

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (Nclat) on Monday ruled that WhatsApp cannot share user data with Meta or its group entities without first obtaining explicit consent from users, regardless of whether the data is used for advertising or other purposes. The Competition Commission of India (Cci) had moved the Nclat seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the anti-competition regulator directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years.
In its application, the Cci asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising. This is given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy. The Cci sought to know from the Nclat if Meta's data sharing, whether for ads or other purposes, has the same strong user privacy protections, transparency, and genuine user consent.
The tribunal has now made it clear that the messaging service must implement the Cci’s directives on transparency and user consent, including providing users with a clear, revocable option on whether their personal information can be shared with other Meta entities such as Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp has been given three months to put the compliance mechanism in place.
The earlier Nclat judgment had upheld the Rs 213.14 crore penalty against Meta and WhatsApp but had left ambiguity over the extent of user-choice safeguards. The dispute originates from WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy, which introduced provisions allowing Meta group companies to access user data for business and advertising purposes. The Cci took suo motu cognisance of the update after receiving complaints that users were effectively forced into accepting the new terms to continue using the app.
The regulator concluded that this “take-it-or-leave-it” approach amounted to abuse of dominance in the market for over-the-top messaging services and imposed a Rs 213.14 crore penalty on the companies.
In earlier proceedings, the Nclat had upheld the penalty but set aside the Cci’s five-year prohibition on sharing data for advertising, observing that such a blanket ban could disrupt WhatsApp’s business model.