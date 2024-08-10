Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCLT orders insolvency trial against Coffee Day Enterprises on IDBI claims

CDEL, which also owns and operates a resort, renders consultancy services and is engaged in the sale and purchase of coffee beans, had defaulted in the payment of coupon payments of redeemable NCDs

Coffee, coffee beans

For that CDEL executed and entered into an agreement with IDBITSL agreeing to appoint as the debenture trustee for the debenture holders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate dispute tribunal NCLT has ordered initiating insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Coffee Day Group which operates Cafe Coffee Day chain of coffee houses.
The Bengaluru bench of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) on August 8 admitted the plea filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (IDBITSL) claiming a default of Rs 228.45 crore and appointed an interim resolution professional to take care of the operation of the debt-ridden company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
CDEL, which also owns and operates a resort, renders consultancy services and is engaged in the sale and purchase of coffee beans, had defaulted in the payment of coupon payments of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The financial creditor had subscribed 1,000 NCDs through private placement and paid Rs 100 crore towards the subscription in March 2019.
For that CDEL executed and entered into an agreement with IDBITSL agreeing to appoint as the debenture trustee for the debenture holders.
However, CDEL defaulted in paying the accrued aggregate coupon payments due on various dates between September 2019 and June 2020.

More From This Section

Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

'Something big soon India': Hindenburg Research eyes new target after Adani

Air India, Vistara get DGCA nod to integrate aircraft line maintenance ops

Kirin-backed Indian brewer B9 Beverages seeks more clout with new factory

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Consequently, the debenture trustee, on behalf of all the debenture holders, issued a notice of default on July 28, 2020 to CDEL and approached NCLT.
CDEL opposed the move claiming that IDBITSL is not authorised to initiate CIRP (Corporate insolvency resolution process) as the Debenture Trustee Agreement and Debenture Trust Deed do not grant powers to it to initiate CIRP.
It has not sought written instructions from debenture holders and only upon receipt of relevant instructions from the majority debenture holders (of the aggregate amount representing not less than 51 per cent of the value of the nominal amount of the debentures) is entitled to exercise its rights, CDEL contended.
CDEL also contended that the application has been filed by IDBITSL on September 7, 2023 while the date of default is September 30, 2019. The application has been filed almost a year later than the deadline of September 29, 2022 as per rule.
IDBITSL's counsel said clause 10.1 of the Debenture Trust Deed says it does not require any specific authorization from the debenture holders to exercise its rights.
The government through a notification issued in February 2019 has permitted debenture trustees to file applications under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the petition said.
Rejecting the submissions of CDEL, a two-member NCLT bench said CDEL in its annual reports for the FY20, FY21, FY22 and FY23 has acknowledged it is in default of repayment of interest of Rs 14.24 crore, which is a clear acknowledgement of debt and hence the issue of limitation is duly taken care of.
"Thus, this is a clear-cut acknowledgement of the debt in the name of debenture holder and satisfies the requirement of the acknowledgement of the debt for the purposes of determining the fulfilment of limitation," said NCLT.
It further said: "In view of the above discussion, we are of the considered opinion that there is a 'debt' and 'default' existing in this case; and the petition is filed within the limitation period. The threshold requirement is also fulfilled. Hence the present petition... is admitted and the moratorium is declared in terms of Section 14 of the Code."

Coffee Day Enterprises is in trouble after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019. It is paring its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled down from the time the trouble started.
On July 20, 2023, the same Bengaluru bench of NCLT had admitted an insolvency plea against Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL), which owns and operates Cafe Coffee Day chain, over a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, claiming dues of Rs 94 crore.
However, it was stayed by the appellate tribunal NCLAT on August 11, 2023, and later both the parties reached a settlement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hinduja group did not deposit funds for RCap acquisition: Administrator

Resolutions under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code highest in FY24: Crisil

Byju's insolvency order: NCLAT judge recuses from hearing appeal

BCCI accuses Byju's CEO of misleading Karnataka HC in insolvency hearing

NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Supertech Township Projects

Topics : NCLT Coffee Day Enterprises cafe coffee day Coffee Day Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon