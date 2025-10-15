Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MD

Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MD

Nelco, which has long operated under a VSAT licence, has applied for a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) licence under the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) category

Nelco also plans to offer direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in the future.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Tata Group’s satellite communications provider Nelco has supported the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) proposal to lower charges for satellite broadband services, saying that operators like itself are not competing with terrestrial players such as telecom companies.
 
Satellite networks complement, not compete with, telcos: CEO
 
“We’re not playing in the same areas that they are. For instance, I can provide connectivity to a bank but not in places where terrestrial networks exist. I compete in remote areas where they’re not present,” said PJ Nath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nelco, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
“In
