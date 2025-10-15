Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MD

Tata Group’s satellite communications provider Nelco has supported the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) proposal to lower charges for satellite broadband services, saying that operators like itself are not competing with terrestrial players such as telecom companies.

Satellite networks complement, not compete with, telcos: CEO

“We’re not playing in the same areas that they are. For instance, I can provide connectivity to a bank but not in places where terrestrial networks exist. I compete in remote areas where they’re not present,” said PJ Nath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nelco, in an interaction with Business Standard.

“In