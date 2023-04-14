close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New pricing norms cut earnings downside for gas producers: S&P Ratings

India's new gas pricing regime will offer greater downside protection for earnings of gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, S&P Ratings said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's new gas pricing regime will offer greater downside protection for earnings of gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd, S&P Ratings said on Friday.

The new norms will not affect the pricing for gas produced from difficult fields that companies like Reliance Industries Ltd operate.

Under the new guidelines announced on April 6, 2023, the government will set prices for domestically produced gas on a monthly basis; the rate will be 10 per cent of the average price of the Indian crude basket in the preceding month. The price will have a floor of USD 4 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu) and a ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

"We expect the new gas pricing terms to result in more fluid market price revisions," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Shruti Zatakia. Under the earlier regime, prices were reset semi-annually and were linked to gas prices in key international trading hubs.

The pricing mechanism for gas production from deep water, ultra-deep water, high-temperature, and high-pressure fields is unchanged. This means companies such as ONGC and RIL that operate such fields will maintain marketing and pricing freedom, subject to a ceiling price that is revised semi-annually.

"The floor price means ONGC will be able to generate a minimum of USD 4 per mmBtu on its gas production even if international natural gas prices decline to historical lows. The company's realizations averaged USD 2 per mmBtu-USD 3 per mmBtu during low hydrocarbon prices in 2020," S&P said in a statement.

Also Read

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

ONGC board rejig: Two director posts set to be merged

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Budget 2023: New tax regime (II) can help you save more in taxes

PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors

Zee Music Company renews its licensing agreement with YouTube, Meta

March-quarter PE investments fall 75% in sixth straight three-monthly dip

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

Bharat Petroleum gets MP state government approval for refinery expansion

The price ceiling will restrict earnings' upside for ONGC, particularly amid current elevated prices. The price cap of USD 6.5 per mmBtu for the next two years is lower than the administered price of USD 8.57 for October 2022-March 2023. In contrast, the ceiling price for output from difficult fields remains unchanged at USD 12.11 per mmBtu for April 2023-September 2023.

The gas pricing reforms are intended to ensure more stable and affordable gas prices, and therefore fuel demand for natural gas. They also align with India's ambitions of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from 6.5 per cent now. Gas accounts for almost 50 per cent of ONGC's production volume.

"We believe the gas price reforms and the currently favourable crude oil prices will incentivise ONGC to scale up capital investments over the coming 12-18 months," said Zatakia. "This will be critical given the company's crude oil production has been hit by ageing oilfields and delays and cost escalations on new discoveries."

Geopolitical issues in international markets in fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023) exacerbated the problem. The new guidelines allow ONGC and OIL to charge a premium of 20 per cent over the administered price for gas produced from new wells and from technology interventions in existing wells.

ONGC will likely maintain some cushion in its current stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment of 'BBB+'.

"Under our forecasts, the company's ratio of funds from operations to debt ratio will be 45-50 per cent in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 under the new price regime. This is even if international crude oil prices retreat to mid-cycle levels of about USD 55 per barrel. ONGC is also unlikely to breach our 40 per cent threshold for a lower SACP even if its annual capital expenditure is Rs 50,000-55,000 crore in such a scenario over the period," S&P said.

Topics : S&P ratings | ONGC | gas pricing system | gas pricing

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

Despite slower attrition rate, headcount down for Infosys in Q4

Infosys
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon