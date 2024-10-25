BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a 72 per cent drop in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024 (Q2FY25), impacted by higher expenses and weak refining margins.
For the quarter under review, BPCL’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,297.2 crore, down from Rs 8,243.6 crore a year ago. The state-run oil marketing company’s (OMC) revenue was nearly flat at Rs 1.02 trillion, compared to Rs 1.03 trillion a year ago.
Expenses during the same period rose nine per cent to Rs 1.16 trillion. For the first half of FY25, the company reported an average gross refining margin (GRM) of $6.12 per barrel, down from $15.42 per barrel a year ago, before factoring in the impact of the Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess, levied from July 2022 onwards.
BPCL also missed street estimates, as a Bloomberg poll of five analysts projected revenue at Rs 1.07 trillion, while seven analysts expected adjusted income at Rs 3,834 crore.
Sequentially, BPCL’s net profit fell 19.2 per cent, and revenue dipped nine per cent.
BPCL stated that as of September 30, 2024, it had a cumulative net negative buffer of Rs 4,119.72 crore, and accordingly, the revenue from the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was reduced by this amount.
More From This Section
The buffer relates to a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) circular, which directed OMCs to retain the difference in a separate buffer account for future adjustments whenever the Market Determined Price (MDP) of LPG cylinders is below the Effective Cost to Customer (ECC). However, that buffer later turned negative.
For H1FY25, BPCL reported a modest 2.45 per cent growth in market sales, achieving 25.55 million tonnes (MMT) compared to a year ago. Market sales for the quarter under review rose two per cent to 12.39 MMT year-on-year.
BPCL reported Ebitda for the quarter at Rs 5,436.03 crore, down from Rs 13,679.21 crore a year ago. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) margins for the three-month period were 4.61 per cent, down from 11.73 per cent a year ago.