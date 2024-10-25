Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

The state-run oil marketing company's (OMC) revenue was nearly flat at Rs 1.02 trillion, compared to Rs 1.03 trillion a year ago

Bharat Petroleum

(Photo: Reuters)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a 72 per cent drop in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024 (Q2FY25), impacted by higher expenses and weak refining margins.
 
For the quarter under review, BPCL’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,297.2 crore, down from Rs 8,243.6 crore a year ago. The state-run oil marketing company’s (OMC) revenue was nearly flat at Rs 1.02 trillion, compared to Rs 1.03 trillion a year ago.
 
Expenses during the same period rose nine per cent to Rs 1.16 trillion. For the first half of FY25, the company reported an average gross refining margin (GRM) of $6.12 per barrel, down from $15.42 per barrel a year ago, before factoring in the impact of the Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess, levied from July 2022 onwards.
 
 
BPCL also missed street estimates, as a Bloomberg poll of five analysts projected revenue at Rs 1.07 trillion, while seven analysts expected adjusted income at Rs 3,834 crore.
 
Sequentially, BPCL’s net profit fell 19.2 per cent, and revenue dipped nine per cent.
 
BPCL stated that as of September 30, 2024, it had a cumulative net negative buffer of Rs 4,119.72 crore, and accordingly, the revenue from the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was reduced by this amount.

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,238 crore in Sep quarter

Q2 earnings, Q2

Shriram Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,071 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q2 results: Airline posts Rs 986 cr loss due to higher fuel costs

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Q2FY25 results: Net profit declines 80% to $24 million

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 30% to Rs 937 crore

 
The buffer relates to a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) circular, which directed OMCs to retain the difference in a separate buffer account for future adjustments whenever the Market Determined Price (MDP) of LPG cylinders is below the Effective Cost to Customer (ECC). However, that buffer later turned negative.
 
For H1FY25, BPCL reported a modest 2.45 per cent growth in market sales, achieving 25.55 million tonnes (MMT) compared to a year ago. Market sales for the quarter under review rose two per cent to 12.39 MMT year-on-year.
 
BPCL reported Ebitda for the quarter at Rs 5,436.03 crore, down from Rs 13,679.21 crore a year ago. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) margins for the three-month period were 4.61 per cent, down from 11.73 per cent a year ago.
   

Also Read

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 71.8% on lower marketing margins

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

HPCL, BPCL, IOC soar up to 5% in trade as oil prices slip to 2-week low

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL signs initial pact with Mumbai Port to set up green fuel ecosystem

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL and Mumbai Port Authority to launch India's first green fuel ecosystem

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems

Topics : BPCL Bharat Petroleum oil sector oil marketing companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon