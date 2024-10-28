Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Russia oil intake share declines to 34% in September quarter, says BPCL

Russia oil intake share declines to 34% in September quarter, says BPCL

BPCL mainly processes Russian oil at its 156,000-bpd Bina refinery in central India and the 310,000-bpd Kochi refinery in southern Kerala state

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

The state-run company, which can process about 706,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its three refineries in India, met about 40% of its oil needs with Russian supplies in the June quarter, Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta told an analysts' call.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp's use of Russian oil fell to 34% of the total intake for crude processing in the July-September quarter due to a maintenance shutdown of units at its Bina and Kochi refineries, its finance head said on Monday.

The state-run company, which can process about 706,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its three refineries in India, met about 40% of its oil needs with Russian supplies in the June quarter, Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta told an analysts' call.

BPCL mainly processes Russian oil at its 156,000-bpd Bina refinery in central India and the 310,000-bpd Kochi refinery in southern Kerala state.

 

Gupta said discounts on Russian oil, sold on delivered basis to BPCL, averaged $3 per barrel in the September quarter, similar to April-June.

India's crude oil imports from Russia rose by 11.7% to about 1.9 million bpd in September, accounting for about two-fifths of the nation's overall crude imports in the month, tanker data obtained from industry sources showed earlier in October.

Gupta added that BPCL expects annual capital expenditure of about 180 billion-200 billion rupees ($2.14 billion-$2.38 billion) in the next two financial years.

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

CCPA questions Ola Electric's 99% resolution rate for 10,000 complaints

Udaan

E-commerce firm Udaan raises about Rs 300 crore in debt funding round

Kitex Garments, clothes, textile

Arvind Retailers Q2FY25 results: Pre-tax profit rises 19% to Rs 135 crore

Quick commerce (Q-comm) platforms are bringing upon a rapid change in the behaviours of online shoppers, with 31 per cent of buyers relying on the fast delivery option for grocery needs, according to a new study. online grocery kirana

Quick commerce race tightens as Tata set to enter market with Neu Flash

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Realty cos raise over Rs 12,800 cr between Jan-Sept 2024 via QIPs: Report

He said in the current financial year to March, BPCL's capex will be less than the planned 164 billion rupees due to lower spending on its city gas business.

In 2027-28 BPCL's capex would rise significantly as it builds new projects, leading to increased borrowing.

"At that point project financing will go up and borrowings will go up," Gupta told the call.

BPCL has announced plans to raise its refining capacity to 900,000 bpd and build two new petrochemical projects at the Kochi and Bina refineries.

BPCL, the country's second-biggest fuel retailer, sees India's gasoline demand rising by 6% this fiscal year to March and diesel demand rising by 1.5%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel Iran conflict, Israel-Iran conflict, West Asia

Iran calls for UNSC meeting amid Israel airstrikes, backed by China, Russia

India china

Sino-India pact on border issue positive development: Russian envoy

US flag, US, united states

Trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on US election outcome

Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian drones target ethanol plants in Russia's Voronezh region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' co-operation format gaining speed: Zelenskyy

Topics : Russia BPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon