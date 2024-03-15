NHPC bags 200 MW solar project in Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat

State-run hydro power giant NHPC has bagged a 200 MW solar project which will be set up at Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's 1,125 MW renewable energy park at Khavda, in Gujarat.

The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by GUVNL (Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam) on March 2, 2024 and the Letter of Intent was issued on March 14, 2024, a company statement said.



The project was secured at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

The project will generate about 473 million units in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units.

The NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of about Rs 847 crore.