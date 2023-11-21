No additional share pledge by IIHL and subsidiary in IndusInd Bank

IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) has said that the company and its subsidiary, IndusInd Limited, are the promoters of IndusInd Bank, according to a clarification sent by the bank to exchanges on Tuesday."The promoter entities' pledge of shares as on date works out to 6.87 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the IndusInd Bank and has remained unchanged since long,'' the statement said.Referring to the news report published on Tuesday in Business Standard titled 'Hindujas raise Rs 8,000 cr by pledging IndusInd stake', IIHL said there has been no incremental pledge by the promoters, nor is there any intent to pledge any more promoter shareholding in IndusInd Bank.The said news report was based on a brokerage report.