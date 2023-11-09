Sensex (-0.22%)
Heatmap

No plans to change board after Religare buy: Dabur India's Mohit Burman

Burman said the family office has been a shareholder of REL since 2018 and participated in its two preferential issues in 2018 and 2021

Mohit Burman, Eveready
Premium

Chairman of Dabur Group Mohit Burman

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
The billionaire Burman family has no plans to change the existing Religare Enterprises (REL) board after the family office acquires a majority stake in the financial services company, Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman said in New Delhi on Thursday. 

The Burman family office plans to invest additional capital in Religare’s existing lines of businesses so that it can grow the companies, Burman confirmed.

Denying the allegations made by some of the independent directors of REL that some Burman family members were named in financial scams, including in the Pandora Papers and HSBC offshore account leaks and hence do not meet the “fit and proper” criteria of the regulators, Burman said none of the family members has ever been charge-sheeted in

Topics : Religare Enterprises Dabur India corruption cases

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

