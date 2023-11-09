No plans to change board after Religare buy: Dabur India's Mohit Burman

The billionaire Burman family has no plans to change the existing Religare Enterprises (REL) board after the family office acquires a majority stake in the financial services company, Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman said in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Burman family office plans to invest additional capital in Religare’s existing lines of businesses so that it can grow the companies, Burman confirmed.

Denying the allegations made by some of the independent directors of REL that some Burman family members were named in financial scams, including in the Pandora Papers and HSBC offshore account leaks and hence do not meet the “fit and proper” criteria of the regulators, Burman said none of the family members has ever been charge-sheeted in