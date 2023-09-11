Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

NTPC Green Energy, Nayara Energy ink pact to explore green hydrogen space

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space

green hydrogen

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NGEL CEO Mohit Bhargava and Nayara Energy Head-Technical Amar Kumar on Monday in the presence of other senior officials of both sides, NTPC said in a statement.
"NGEL and Nayara Energy have entered into an MoU today to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy space," it said.
NTPC Green Energy Limited is a subsidiary of energy major NTPC.
This collaboration is in line with NTPC's initiatives to develop hydrogen projects in India and aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
NGEL CEO Bhargava said green hydrogen would be a crucial element of India's clean energy future, and with this partnership, the company will explore and implement cutting-edge technologies to produce green hydrogen.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

NTPC, Oil India ink pact to explore collaborations in renewable energy

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Tata Steel sets up 3,500 ton/month downstream manufacturing facility in UP

Expecting international transactions on ONDC soon: CEO Koshy

UBS Group AG to cut hundreds of wealth jobs in Asia as activity slows

Navy, Uber team up for pvt travel of naval personnel, families across India

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power utility having a total installed capacity of over 73 gigawatts (GW).
NTPC Group has a plan to build a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and is working on a pipeline of over 20 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NTPC Nayara Energy space

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon