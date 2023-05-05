ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

Diversified renewable energy firm ACME Group and city gas distribution company IGL have signed an initial pact to jointly explore potential business opportunities in Green Hydrogen.

ACME and IGL will work jointly to promote the adoption by the customers and create demand for Green Hydrogen in the country, an ACME Group statement said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Ashwani Dudeja (President & Director - Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, ACME) and Sanjeev Kumar Bhatia (Vice President - Business Development & Gas Sourcing, IGL), it added.

The companies will also work together to explore the opportunity of setting up hydrogen generation plants including setting up electrolyzers to blend Green Hydrogen in IGL's existing pipeline networks supplying gas to households, industrial & commercial set ups and CNG for vehicles.

"I would like to thank IGL for their commitment to develop infrastructure and supply green hydrogen to customers. Both the partners will identify areas/projects for green hydrogen adoption in the country," Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder & Chairman, ACME Group said.

