Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹1,500 crore via NCD issue on November 11

NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹1,500 crore via NCD issue on November 11

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE

NTPC Green Energy

Proceeds shall be utilised for, inter alia, financing capital expenditure, including refinancing and recoupment of capital expenditure already incurred by the company, as well as for extending such financing for capital expenditure to its subsidiarie

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy on Friday said it will raise Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on November 11, 2025 on private placement basis.

Proceeds shall be utilised for, inter alia, financing capital expenditure, including refinancing and recoupment of capital expenditure already incurred by the company, as well as for extending such financing for capital expenditure to its subsidiaries and joint ventures through inter-corporate loans, and for other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore on November 11, 2025, through private placement at a coupon of 7.01 per cent per annum for a tenor of 10 years 1 day, maturing on November 12, 2035, under the board resolution dated April 29, 2025.

 

This is the first issue of debentures under the mentioned approval.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Power

Adani Power won Bihar's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur project with lowest bid

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy board clears ₹10,000-cr fundraising plan amid growing competition

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

Welspun Group

Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II deploys 95% corpus, impacts 8.3 mn lives

Topics : Company News NTPC Green energy NCD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon