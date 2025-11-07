Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

Welspun Enterprises in a statement said the plant will significantly strengthen Mumbai's water supply network by leveraging advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations

Welspun Group

WEL said it has partnered with Veolia, a global leader in water management technologies, as its technology provider for this project. (Image: https://www.welspuncorp.com/)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Friday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 3,145 crore to design, build and operate 910 MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

Welspun Enterprises in a statement said the plant will significantly strengthen Mumbai's water supply network by leveraging advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations.

WEL said it has partnered with Veolia, a global leader in water management technologies, as its technology provider for this project.

"The project valued at Rs 3,145 crore includes comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along with the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station," it said.

 

According to the statement, the total contract value includes an operation and maintenance component of Rs 1,156 crore and excludes a provisional sum of Rs 29 crore.

The design-build phase is scheduled for completion within 48 months, following which WEL will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 15 years, it said.

With the new order, WEL said its consolidated order book will be Rs 16,330 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy board clears ₹10,000-cr fundraising plan amid growing competition

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II deploys 95% corpus, impacts 8.3 mn lives

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware acquires CyberSolve for $66 mn to strengthen cybersecurity play

Reliance Power

ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee PMLA probe

Topics : Company News Welspun Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon