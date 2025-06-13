Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs for capex and loan refinancing

NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs for capex and loan refinancing

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 4,000 crore. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 4,000 crore June 17, 2025, through private placement at a coupon of 6.89 per cent p.a. for a tenor of 10 years 1 day, maturing on June 18, 2035, the filing said.

The NCD issue will be subjected to shareholders' approval, it said, adding that the debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

Gensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

Gensol insolvency: NCLT admits Ireda's plea on ₹510 crore default

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute signs MoU with DNDi to develop dengue treatment candidate

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI hires 505 probationary officers to boost delivery across India

Vedanta

Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY26 on June 18

Topics : NTPC non-convertible debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon