Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY26 on June 18

Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY26 on June 18

Shareholders on record as of June 24 will be eligible for the dividend, if declared; Vedanta declared ₹43.5 per share in interim payouts during FY25

Vedanta

Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Limited on Friday announced that its board of directors will meet on 18 June to consider and approve the first interim dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2025–26.
 
"Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, 24 June 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
This means shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as of that date will be eligible to receive the dividend, if declared.
 
In line with regulatory requirements, Vedanta has also informed that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for all “designated persons” from 14 June until 20 June, both days inclusive. 
 

Also Read

Vedanta's Talwandi Saboo power plant becomes fully operational

Vedanta eyes investment grade rating, plans to cut debt to $3 bn by FY27

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

Vedanta

Vedanta exploring using biodiesel in CV fleet in Odisha's Jharsuguda plant

Vedanta

Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

Vedanta

Vedanta to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via unsecured bond issue for refinancing

   

Vedanta’s FY25 dividend record 

During the financial year 2024–25, Vedanta declared a total of four interim dividends. The most recent, announced in December 2024, was the fourth interim dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share, amounting to ₹3,324 crore.
 
Earlier in the year, the company had declared a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share in September, following prior payouts of ₹11 and ₹4 per share. Altogether, Vedanta paid ₹43.5 per share as interim dividends during FY25. 
 

Q4 results show strong growth 

Vedanta Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, which came in at ₹3,483 crore — a 154.4 per cent increase from ₹1,369 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
 
The company attributed the growth to higher production volumes and a lower cost base. Consolidated net sales rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,455 crore during the January–March period.
 
Other income stood at ₹761 crore for the quarter, a 30.3 per cent increase over Q4 FY24. Total revenue was reported at ₹39,789 crore, up 14 per cent year-on-year, supported by favourable market pricing and improved premiums.
 

Vedanta share price movement

Shares of Vedanta last traded at ₹457.80 apiece on the BSE at market close on Friday.
 

More From This Section

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India

SII signs MoU with DNDi to develop affordable dengue antibody vaccine

India-Kazakhstan flag, India Kazakhstan

Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

SS

K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand appoints Iqbal Khan as partner in its corporate practice

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

ICRA to acquire risk solution firm Fintellix India for $26 million

Topics : Vedanta dividend Vedanta Ltd BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon