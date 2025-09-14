Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

The company is collaborating with technology providers and state governments to explore individual nuclear projects, Singh has said

Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC and NTPC Green

Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC and NTPC Green

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power major NTPC is planning to set up nuclear power projects both as part of joint venture route and on a standalone basis, CMD Gurdeep Singh has said.

The company is collaborating with technology providers and state governments to explore individual nuclear projects, Singh has said.

At present, the installed capacity of NTPC Group is 82,926 MW (53 NTPC-owned stations and 53 joint venture/subsidiary stations), from sources like coal, liquid fuel, hydro and solar.

In December 2024, CMD Singh had announced NTPC's ambitious plan to enter into the area of nuclear energy, a move which will increase the non-fossil energy portfolio of the state-owned power company.

 

Addressing a session at the Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit in Patna, he had said that looking at the future of the energy sector, nuclear energy is expected to become extremely important for the energy sector, 20-30 years down the line. NTPC is also now entering the nuclear energy space.

Sharing an update over nuclear plans, the CMD, in a company document, has said "we are collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and State governments to set-up projects on our own."  In September last year, the government gave its approval to the Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI), a joint venture of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NPCIL (51 per cent) and NTPC (49 per cent) to build, own and operate nuclear power plants in India in accordance with provisions of the Atomic Energy Act.

In the company document, Singh said "we (have) operationalised ASHVINI joint venture with NPCIL and also set up a new subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd as part of our long-term commitment to clean baseload power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dhruv Gupta, Investor, Prosus India

Prosus backs 3 AI startups in 4 months, accelerates India investments

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Oyo hotel

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

Mercedes

Mercedes eyes best-ever festive sales, urges uniform road taxes for growth

Nayara Energy

Sanctions leave Nayara struggling to secure non-Russian crude supplies

Topics : NTPC Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon