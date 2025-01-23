Business Standard

Nuvama, Cushman & Wakefield secure Rs 1,700 cr in Prime Offices Fund

The fund focuses on Grade A+ office spaces across key micro-markets in India's six largest cities: Bengaluru, the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad

Prime Offices Fund aims to reach a target size of Rs 3,000 crore within the next two quarters | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management (NCW) have announced the first close of their Prime Offices Fund, securing approximately Rs 1,700 crore in commitments, according to a company statement.
 
The joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield aims to offer investment opportunities in the Indian commercial real estate sector, a market traditionally dominated by global players.
 
“We are delighted with the overwhelming response received for the joint venture and the Prime Offices Fund, which primarily invests in commercial real estate. We have been able to achieve a first close within nine months of commencing our fund-raising efforts,” said Anshu Kapoor, president and head of Nuvama Asset Management.
 
 
The fund focuses on Grade A+ office spaces across key micro-markets in India’s six largest cities: Bengaluru, the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It plans to invest in both new developments and completed leased assets, with a robust pipeline already established for deployment.
 
“By combining the fund management capabilities of Nuvama Asset Management with Cushman & Wakefield’s unmatched commercial real estate expertise, we have addressed the need for a platform that caters to the evolving aspirations of India’s investors,” said Anshul Jain, chief executive, India, Southeast Asia, and APAC tenant representation, Cushman & Wakefield. “This is just the beginning—we look forward to strategically deploying these funds to shape world-class office spaces that redefine the future of work in India while striving to deliver strong returns.”
 
The Prime Offices Fund aims to reach a target size of Rs 3,000 crore within the next two quarters, Kapoor added, noting that the Indian commercial real estate sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, emerging as one of the brightest spots for investors.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

