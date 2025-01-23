Zomato will never compete with its restaurant partners: Deepinder Goyal

Amid the ongoing tussle between the country’s restaurant associations and food aggregators over private labelling, Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Zomato, has written an email to the company’s restaurant partners. In his letter, Goyal clarified that Zomato is not engaging in private labelling through its instant food delivery app, Bistro.
Stating that Bistro is not a "private label" or "Zomato kitchen," he said, “In the past, I have expressed that Zomato as a restaurant aggregator will never compete with its own restaurant partners, unlike players such as Amazon who sell their own private labels on Amazon. Zomato has fully backed this commitment by never opening a physical restaurant and will NOT use Zomato as a distribution channel for kitchens that we do.” Business Standard reviewed a copy of the email.
Goyal added that Bistro is a separate app, and its menus are curated using publicly known snacking patterns. “The Bistro team has no access to data that would create an unfair playing field. In fact, all Zomato data and insights are available to all restaurant partners and the public through Zomato Trends,” he wrote.
Since the company’s foray into quick food delivery via Bistro, several restaurants have raised concerns. Addressing these, Goyal stated that Bistro does not pose an existential threat to the restaurant industry and, in fact, aims to help restaurant partners gain more customers.
“Even at 1,000 outlets, Bistro would barely account for 0.5 per cent of the market. Also, scaling Bistro isn’t the goal of this experiment—it is to find a workable business model that the restaurant industry can replicate. India's out-of-home food consumption has room to expand, and new service models like Bistro will help acquire new customers, benefiting the wider restaurant ecosystem,” he explained.
On the other hand, associations such as the National Restaurants Association of India and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India have voiced concerns about the restaurant industry. They stated that the sector is facing challenges due to deep discounting, high commissions, consumer data masking, and breaches of trust by food aggregators.