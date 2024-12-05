Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Nykaa Fashion's CEO Nihir Parikh quits company with immediate effect

Nykaa Fashion's CEO Nihir Parikh quits company with immediate effect

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd

fsn e-commerce nykaa

The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company's revenue. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nykaa Fashion chief executive officer Nihir Parikh has resigned and has been relieved with immediate effect, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd.

"Nihir Parikh has resigned effective December 05, 2024, on account of personal commitments. He has been relieved from the services w.e.f. (with effect from) close of business hours of December 5, 2024," FSN E-commerce Ventures said in the filing.

The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company's revenue.

The beauty segment of the company accounts for the majority of the revenue. Nykaa Fashion is still a loss-making vertical.

 

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.97 crore and revenue of Rs 1,874 crore for September 2024 quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

commodity derivatives

LIC, BSE, Angel One, Adani shares soar up to 9% on F&O entry; Nykaa dips 2%

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa acquires majority stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Why FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of Nykaa, shares gain 4% in trade?

Even as the performance of India Inc. was subdued during the September quarter (Q2FY25), a number of new-age companies have stood out with a healthy showing.

Don't rush to buy new-age co's stocks despite good Q2 results: Analysts

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa advances 6% on healthy Q2 results; brokerages remain divided

Topics : Nykaa Nykaa Start-up Fashion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon