Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

The impact of the government subsidy on escooters, which has been halved to ₹5,000 from April 1, is clearly taking its toll on overall sales of e2Ws

Ola Electric, OLA
Premium

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, however, the sales in April represents an increase of around 30 per cent while the expectation of the industry was much higher (Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, which has been struggling with sales of its electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), has once again managed to grab the top spot in April, the first month of the new financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with its market share reaching 22.4 per cent and registrations hitting 18,485.
 
However, Ola Electric’s lead with its rivals is very narrow — TVS at the number two slot has registrations of 18,205 vehicles (market share 22.06 per cent), and Bajaj Auto at the third slot having 17,743 registrations (21.5 per cent). This is a clear reflection of the fierce competition among the three players for
Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon