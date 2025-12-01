Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

The new feature strengthens the company's commitment to delivering a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience

Ola Electric, OLA

The feature also assures customers of genuine, high-quality parts and standardised service processes. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ola Electric on Monday announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature under its Hyperservice initiative, enabling customers to seamlessly schedule service for their vehicles.

The new feature strengthens the company's commitment to delivering a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience.

Designed to offer greater ease and accessibility, the in-app booking system allows users to choose preferred service slots, track service status, and manage all service-related needs directly within the Ola Electric app, the company said in a statement.

By bringing the entire service journey onto a unified platform, customers can eliminate the hassles of traditional service booking methods, it added.

 

The feature also assures customers of genuine, high-quality parts and standardised service processes.

Also Read

Electric vehicle

E2W sales stumble in November; Hero knocks Ola Electric out of top 4premium

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal bets on new home batteries to revive business

electric vehicle

Mahindra to set up 250 EV charging stations along highways by 2027

rare earth magnet, magnet

Explained: Carmakers moving away from rare earth metals amid supply squeeze

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Maruti Suzuki, Ola Electric, Marico, Lupin

"Our vision under the Hyperservice initiative is to offer world-class experiences that are rooted in trust, convenience, and transparency. With the launch of in-app service appointments across India, we have taken a significant step in strengthening that promise," a company spokesperson said.

The initiative gives customers more control, better visibility, and the assurance of genuine, brand-certified service, the spokesperson added.

Recently, the company also announced the scale-up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.

Under this initiative, for the first time, Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country.

This initiative also forms a key pillar of Ola's broader India Inside strategy - building open, scalable, and domestically integrated platforms across batteries, software, and now, after-sales and service infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties wins Kokapet land bid for ₹4,150 cr Hyderabad project

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales dip 1% at 202,510 units in November

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki completes merger with SMG, authorised capital up ₹15,000 cr

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma launches blockbuster plaque psoriasis drug Ilumya in India

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Lupin gets US FDA approval for Armlupeg, its first biosimilar in the US

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Ola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon