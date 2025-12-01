Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties wins Kokapet land bid for ₹4,150 cr Hyderabad project

Godrej Properties wins Kokapet land bid for ₹4,150 cr Hyderabad project

Godrej Properties has secured a 5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad's Kokapet through an HMDA e-auction, paving the way for a premium residential project

The proposed development on the land will have a saleable area of about 2.5 million square feet. Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Godrej Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for a 5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kokapet, where the company will develop a premium residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 4,150 crore.
 
The company participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet. HMDA is expected to issue the allotment letters after following due process.
 
The proposed development on the land will have a saleable area of about 2.5 million square feet.
 
Why is Neopolis in Kokapet attracting strong developer interest?
 
The company said Neopolis has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential micro-markets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and the Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City (HITEC City), robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities.
 

The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers, according to Godrej.
 
How does this deal compare with Godrej’s earlier Hyderabad acquisitions?
 
Earlier, in August 2025, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally for Rs 547.75 crore. The revenue potential of the land was Rs 3,800 crore.
 
Godrej has already launched projects, including Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad. The city has emerged as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of Rs 2,600 crore in calendar year 2025.
 
What does Godrej expect from the Hyderabad market? 
Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties, said, “Hyderabad continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with robust infrastructure growth and sustained demand for quality housing. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in this high-potential market through strategic acquisitions and differentiated developments. Our aim is to deliver projects that combine thoughtful design and customer-centric features, creating long-term value for homebuyers.”

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

